Dish Network (DISH) Shareholder Dodge & Cox Has Lifted Position; Semgroup (SEMG) Holder Par Capital Management Lowered Its Holding

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (SEMG) by 21.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The hedge fund held 557,779 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22 million, down from 707,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $779.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.68% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.8. About 1.56 million shares traded or 78.51% up from the average. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Corporation Does Not Expect Any Impact from FERC Revised Policy Statement; 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – SEMGROUP OWNS 51 PERCENT OF WHITE CLIFFS PIPELINE AND IS OPERATOR; 07/05/2018 – Semgroup: Project Is Estimated to Cost Between $60M and $66M; 23/05/2018 – SemGroup Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of Mexican Asphalt Business; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.7% Position in SemGroup; 17/05/2018 – SemGroup Presenting at Conference May 24; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Adds DCP Midstream, Cuts SemGroup; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP AFFIRMS INITIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER THIS YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Semgroup 1Q Rev $661.6M

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 49.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 9.44M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 28.37M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $898.99 million, up from 18.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $32.39. About 1.51 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue drops 6 pct; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP -CEO SAYS AD SALES REVENUE ON SLING TV DURING MARCH MADNESS NEARLY TRIPLED YEAR-OVER-YEAR – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cites Continued Deterioration of DISH’s Operating Profile, Declines in Pay-TV Subscribers; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 820,000 shares to 2.96M shares, valued at $160.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 1.47 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST).

More notable recent SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Semgroup Corp (SEMG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce an Extension of the Open Season on the NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu – GlobeNewswire” published on July 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SemGroup Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on November 07, 2018. More interesting news about SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SemGroup Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SemGroup Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold SEMG shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 70.97 million shares or 7.04% less from 76.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Company holds 45,776 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 125,203 shares or 0% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund holds 77,600 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp owns 1.68M shares. Principal Grp owns 39,894 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Aperio Gru Limited reported 29,540 shares stake. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Com stated it has 1.68 million shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Par invested in 557,779 shares. Us Bancorporation De has invested 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Highland Cap Lp owns 173,630 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 38,203 shares. Signaturefd Lc accumulated 6,150 shares. 790,490 were accumulated by Geode Mgmt Ltd Com.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Major Broadcasters Sue TV Streaming Nonprofit Locast – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “DISH Announces Conference Call for Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Add Up The Parts: IVE Could Be Worth $129 – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cable firm Charter submitted plan to buy Sprint/T-Mobile assets – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 17,626 shares to 435,294 shares, valued at $27.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 7,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,831 shares, and cut its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.82 million activity. 10,000 DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares with value of $348,700 were bought by Ortolf Tom A. Another trade for 500,005 shares valued at $15.72 million was made by ERGEN CHARLES W on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Grp owns 338,770 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 236,601 shares. Parametric Port Associates Lc reported 516,847 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca stated it has 16,500 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gideon Capital Advisors accumulated 0.22% or 19,037 shares. Rampart Invest Management Com Ltd Com stated it has 16,243 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Asset Mgmt One Co Ltd invested 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Highbridge Cap Management Llc reported 81,850 shares stake. Sun Life Fin has invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding Incorporated holds 0.02% or 848,932 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 12,100 shares. Hudock Gru Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Qs has invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH).