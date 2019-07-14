Dish Network (DISH) Shareholder Bridgewater Associates LP Has Trimmed Its Position; Manchester Capital Management Increased Holding in Apple (AAPL)

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 4,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,920 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.37 million, up from 76,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – New Credit Card to Carry Apple Pay Brand; 07/05/2018 – This week marks a new era for Apple, venture capitalist Gene Munster says; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 11/04/2018 – The Facebook CEO was ready to criticize Apple in his testimony in Congress over the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 05/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple could release new high-end headphones this year; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Apple Just Got Greener With Alcoa, Rio Tinto Accord — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple gets serious about hunting down peeping drones

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 67.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 513,771 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.28 million, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.87. About 1.53 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS SIGNS PACT WITH DISH NETWORK; 04/04/2018 – DISH FILES AMENDMENTS TO NORTHSTAR PACTS WITH SEC; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO FOCUSED ON THE BUILD-OUT OF FIRST PHASE IOT 5G NETWORK, WHICH IS THE NARROWBAND NETWORK- CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cites Continued Deterioration of DISH’s Operating Profile, Declines in Pay-TV Subscribers; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59 billion and $783.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VAW) by 5,324 shares to 17,447 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 84,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.29M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 8.26 million shares or 3.04% of its portfolio. Lincoln reported 106,817 shares. First In reported 12,000 shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 55,640 shares. 4,206 were accumulated by Sky Investment Gp Lc. Jnba Fin Advsrs holds 0.4% or 9,773 shares in its portfolio. 22,527 were reported by Ifrah Financial Svcs. Gladius Cap Management Lp reported 70,053 shares. D E Shaw & reported 5.82M shares. Telos Capital Management stated it has 3.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1,200 were reported by Perkins Capital. 1.43M were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. Novare Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 2.15% or 72,412 shares in its portfolio. City holds 2.26% or 42,271 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc accumulated 13,145 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.59 million activity. $348,700 worth of stock was bought by Ortolf Tom A on Wednesday, May 22.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 21.69% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $305.39 million for 16.10 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 15,192 shares to 217,153 shares, valued at $14.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 36,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).