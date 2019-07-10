Dish Network (DISH) Share Value Rose While Mad River Investors Lowered Position by $304,575; Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Trimmed Amgen (AMGN) Holding by $1.49 Million

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $40.66. About 1.78 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 21/04/2018 – DJ DISH Network Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISH); 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cuts Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘B+’ From ‘BB-‘ for DISH Network and DISH DBS; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Net $368M; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO FOCUSED ON THE BUILD-OUT OF FIRST PHASE IOT 5G NETWORK, WHICH IS THE NARROWBAND NETWORK- CONF CALL

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 17.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc analyzed 7,898 shares as the company's stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,986 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03 million, down from 44,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $182.27. About 1.52M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97M and $558.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 6,392 shares to 253,330 shares, valued at $12.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 14,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Mtr Co (NYSE:F).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Health Care Sector Update for 06/24/2019: PTN, AMAG, MESO, BMY, CELG, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq" on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Health Care Sector Update for 07/08/2019: SGMO, PFE, ITCI, PRVL, JNJ, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq" published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Health Care Sector Update for 07/03/2019: UMRX, MOR, GSK, RDHL, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq" on July 03, 2019.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19 billion for 12.69 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29 million and $112.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01 million shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 21.69% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $305.38 million for 15.64 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.