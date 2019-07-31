DISH Network (DISH) Reaches $33.81 After 4.00% Down Move; Celanese Has 0.89 Sentiment

Celanese Corp (CE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 181 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 204 decreased and sold equity positions in Celanese Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 117.23 million shares, down from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Celanese Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 7 to 4 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 175 Increased: 121 New Position: 60.

The stock of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 3.47 million shares traded or 17.15% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 08/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Tightens 59 Bps; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 09/05/2018 – Dish Network Profit Boosted By New Accounting Rules; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offeringsThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $15.89B company. It was reported on Jul, 31 by Barchart.com. We have $32.46 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:DISH worth $635.56M less.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.89 billion. It operates through two divisions, DISH and Wireless. It has a 12.43 P/E ratio. The firm provides video services under the DISH brand.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.56 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by DEFRANCO JAMES, worth $306,700 on Tuesday, February 19. Shares for $348,700 were bought by Ortolf Tom A.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “DISH Network (DISH) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dish Network (DISH) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dish loses fewer pay-TV subscribers than expected – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dish revenue beats on fewer pay-TV subscriber losses than expected – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. DISH Network had 11 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Monday, March 4. RBC Capital Markets maintained DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) rating on Tuesday, February 19. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $33 target. The stock of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold DISH Network Corporation shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Com has invested 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Fifth Third Bankshares holds 0% or 481 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset has 0.01% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Moody Comml Bank Division holds 1,137 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt reported 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Geode Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 3.40M shares in its portfolio. King Street Cap Management L P invested in 21.23% or 13.90M shares. Nomura Inc reported 0.04% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). 14.49M are owned by Jpmorgan Chase Company. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 367,976 shares. The Alabama-based Regions Financial Corp has invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Hilltop owns 41 shares. Blair William & Il reported 22,119 shares stake. Btr Incorporated stated it has 0.05% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Quaker Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 101,375 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 20.48% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $310.17M for 12.81 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $111.57. About 622,258 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (CE) has declined 6.47% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 30/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsions, VAM Product Price Increases; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Demonstrates the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Raises Dividend to 54c Vs. 46c; 30/04/2018 – CELANESE EXTENDS EXCLUSIVE ACETYLS R&D TECHNOLOGY PACT WITH SWR; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE SEES ADJ. EARNINGS UP TO ABOUT $11/SHR BY 2020; 27/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Vinyl Acetate-based Emulsions Price Increases; 19/03/2018 – Blackstone, Celanese Ditch Cigarette Venture on EU Opposition; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS WILL BE REVIEWING STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 18/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsion Polymers and Acetyls Pdt Price Increases; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – PARTIES WERE UNABLE TO REACH AGREEMENT WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION ON ACCEPTABLE CONDITIONS TO ALLOW PROPOSED JV TO PROCEED

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $316.78M for 10.90 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, makes and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.81 billion. The companyÂ’s Advanced Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics. It has a 13.94 P/E ratio. The Company’s Consumer Specialties segment provides cellulose acetate flakes, films, and tows for use in filter products applications; food protection ingredients, such as potassium sorbate and sorbic acid for food and beverage industry; Sunett, a sweetener for use in various beverages, confections, and dairy products; and Qorus, a sweetener system designed for low-to no-calorie carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, flavored waters, energy drinks, and milk and dairy products.

Gmt Capital Corp holds 11.41% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation for 3.50 million shares. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc owns 98,761 shares or 4.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lyrical Asset Management Lp has 4.59% invested in the company for 3.47 million shares. The Georgia-based Covey Capital Advisors Llc has invested 3.81% in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, a New York-based fund reported 3.11 million shares.