Dish Network (DISH) Market Value Declined While Huntington National Bank Boosted Position; Kbc Group Nv Has Cut Weibo (WB) Holding by $3.42 Million as Share Price Declined

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 29.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 56,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 131,714 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17 million, down from 187,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36.02. About 1.19M shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 2202.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 10,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 10,916 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, up from 474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $30.95. About 2.16M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cuts Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘B+’ From ‘BB-‘ for DISH Network and DISH DBS; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: PAY-TV BASE HASN’T ERODED AS FAST AS I EXPECTED; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS SIGNS PACT WITH DISH NETWORK

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WB’s profit will be $141.26 million for 15.53 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,789 are held by Lpl Llc. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 351,457 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk has invested 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 167,656 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Annex Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company invested in 6,300 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co Na owns 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 164 shares. Omers Administration Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Contrarius Invest Mgmt Ltd has invested 2.24% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Bessemer Gp holds 0% or 16 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Moody State Bank Tru Division stated it has 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Millennium Ltd Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 297,547 shares. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd reported 567,000 shares.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Osi Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 4,588 shares to 13,856 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 39,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,514 shares, and has risen its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Com Of Nevada Inc reported 1,254 shares stake. M&T National Bank invested in 0% or 28,704 shares. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Jpmorgan Chase Commerce owns 14.49M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 784 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Royal London Asset Management has 0% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Lansdowne Ptnrs (Uk) Llp accumulated 30,571 shares. Jefferies Grp has 0.13% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.75M shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Ls Investment Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Moreover, Moody Financial Bank Tru Division has 0% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Comerica Bankshares holds 0.01% or 43,129 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 68,536 shares. California-based Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH).

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29,496 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $136.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wes Banco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 16,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,931 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. Shares for $348,700 were bought by Ortolf Tom A.