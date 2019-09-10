Dish Network (DISH) Holder Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Holding by $310,000; As Bank Of America (BAC) Share Price Rose, Highland Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $4.30 Million

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 21.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 159,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 573,054 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.81 million, down from 732,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $264.38B market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $28.63. About 67.25 million shares traded or 28.71% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 20/03/2018 – The threat of a global trade war topped the list of fears in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Fund Manager Survey for March; 02/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 11/04/2018 – Bank of America Transforms Homebuying With New Digital Mortgage Experience; 27/03/2018 – GM at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Encompass Health at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q EPS 62C; 15/04/2018 – Bank of America Should See Earnings, Revenue Rise — Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 14% in 2018, BofA Leads; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $36.3. About 2.10M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVES SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Net $368M; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Tightens 59 Bps; 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cites Continued Deterioration of DISH’s Operating Profile, Declines in Pay-TV Subscribers; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $25.43 million activity. ERGEN CHARLES W bought $15.72M worth of stock or 500,005 shares. Another trade for 300,000 shares valued at $9.35M was bought by DEFRANCO JAMES.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 25.61% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.82 per share. DISH’s profit will be $269.49M for 14.88 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Google-Dish vs. T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “DISH Network News: Why DISH Stock Is Diving Today – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Cox reaches deal with ACC Network – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wednesday 8/28 Insider Buying Report: DISH, W – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 5.02M shares to 5.02M shares, valued at $90.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Restorbio Inc by 208,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 950,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Co invested in 2.00M shares or 0.01% of the stock. M&T Fincl Bank has 28,704 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bessemer Gp stated it has 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Tig Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Assetmark, California-based fund reported 3,332 shares. Gulf Intll National Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.03% or 62,644 shares. Silvercrest Asset owns 12,776 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comerica Bank invested in 43,129 shares. First Trust Advsr LP accumulated 0.02% or 310,238 shares. 17,000 are owned by Guardian Investment. Maplelane Cap Lc invested in 1 shares or 0% of the stock. First Mercantile has invested 0.05% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Missouri-based Parkside Fin Bank has invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Jnba Financial holds 0% or 40 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 1.83M shares.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,715 shares to 309,611 shares, valued at $12.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) by 6,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Investors Buy Bank of America Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank Of America’s Stock May Be Heading For A World Of Pain – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “With These Headwinds, Itâ€™s Long Past Time to Bail on BAC Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: BAC, TWTR, NVDA, BB, MDB – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Big impairment charge at BofA – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clal Insur Hldgs Ltd has 1.02M shares. The Australia-based Westpac Corporation has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Loeb Prtnrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 700 shares. Ccm Invest Advisers Lc invested 1.42% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Clarivest Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Paloma Prtnrs Management Co reported 441,992 shares. Ftb Advisors has 96,349 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Aviva Pcl stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Company owns 33,957 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Duncker Streett & Communication Inc stated it has 0.83% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct accumulated 260,440 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Guardian Capital LP reported 250,424 shares. Shelton Cap Management invested in 1.53% or 10,690 shares. Gabelli & Advisers reported 0.41% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fagan Assocs reported 235,500 shares.