Dish Network (DISH) Holder Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Position as Market Value Declined; As Servicenow (NOW) Valuation Rose, Aravt Global Has Trimmed Holding

Aravt Global Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 18.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aravt Global Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 134,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.03 million, down from 164,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aravt Global Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $256.91. About 1.45 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $31.96. About 1.55 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cites Continued Deterioration of DISH’s Operating Profile, Declines in Pay-TV Subscribers; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.07 million activity. ERGEN CHARLES W bought $15.72 million worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) on Monday, August 5.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 131,022 shares to 4.13 million shares, valued at $168.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Restorbio Inc by 208,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 950,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.03% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Nordea Investment Mgmt accumulated 11,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Inc Llp has invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Limited Co reported 12,776 shares. Btr Mngmt accumulated 9,000 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc has 3.40 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 28,540 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Na owns 251 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amp Cap Investors Limited accumulated 0.01% or 60,672 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital invested in 2.91% or 130,555 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Com owns 6.07M shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Ellington Management Gru Ltd holds 0.19% or 32,634 shares. Adage Prtnrs Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 285,261 shares.

Aravt Global Llc, which manages about $631.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc by 52,000 shares to 486,000 shares, valued at $36.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.