Dish Network (DISH) Holder Mad River Investors Decreased Its Stake by $304,575 as Stock Value Declined; Apple (AAPL) Position Lifted by Lakeview Capital Partners Llc

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.89. About 931,452 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO SEEING MARGIN AND ARPU EXPANSION ON SLING AND EXPECTS THAT TO CONTINUE- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue drops 6 pct; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 09/05/2018 – Dish Network Profit Boosted By New Accounting Rules; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Net $368M; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 08/05/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVES SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 1,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 26,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $212.58. About 17.19M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third-largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 27/03/2018 – APPLE CEO TIM COOK NOW ON STAGE TO KICK OFF ANNOUNCEMENT; 03/04/2018 – APPLE – AS PART OF CO’S COMMITMENT TO ELIMINATING PAY DISPARITIES FROM FIRST DAY AT APPLE, WILL STOP ASKING CANDIDATES ABOUT THEIR SALARY HISTORY; 13/05/2018 – Apple CEO Lauds Gun-Control Activists; Jabs at Google, Facebook; 24/05/2018 – Is Apple Botching Its Autonomous Driving Opportunity?; 21/03/2018 – Apple: BlueFin Slashes iPhone Estimates for 2018; ‘Challenging’ Environment — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – Telegram says Apple has prevented it from updating since April; 30/05/2018 – China Apple Market Report 2018 – Analysis And Forecast To 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – Seattle P-I: YouTube shooting: Apple’s Tim Cook, politicians like Trump, Harris, and Feinstein react

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.90M and $162.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 2,220 shares to 2,203 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt Advsrs Lc has 7.55% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 47,326 shares. Moreover, Menora Mivtachim Ltd has 1.59% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hudock Capital Limited Company reported 9,876 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Flow Traders Us Limited Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,548 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & owns 1.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 51,554 shares. Griffin Asset Management accumulated 2.5% or 93,007 shares. Diversified Tru has 0.65% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 70,122 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank reported 3.23 million shares stake. Hodges Inc invested 0.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Syntal Cap Prns Limited Company invested in 0.56% or 6,493 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Llc holds 8,060 shares. Elkhorn Partners Partnership holds 0.77% or 6,733 shares. Forbes J M Llp holds 48,534 shares or 1.97% of its portfolio. Chesley Taft & Assocs Ltd Liability Co holds 1.86% or 117,573 shares. 19,133 are owned by Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Limited Liability Co.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.07 million activity. ERGEN CHARLES W also bought $15.72M worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29 million and $112.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.