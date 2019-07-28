DISH Network (DISH) Analysts See $0.65 EPS; Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Lifted Its Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Position

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased Emerson Elec Co (EMR) stake by 139% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired 13,900 shares as Emerson Elec Co (EMR)’s stock declined 4.18%. The Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp holds 23,900 shares with $1.64M value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Emerson Elec Co now has $41.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $66.66. About 2.05 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees FY18 Underlying Sales Growth About 7%; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M

Analysts expect DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report $0.65 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 21.69% from last quarter’s $0.83 EPS. DISH’s profit would be $305.39M giving it 15.20 P/E if the $0.65 EPS is correct. After having $0.65 EPS previously, DISH Network Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.51. About 4.89 million shares traded or 73.18% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/05/2018 – DISH: SLING TV ADDED 91K USERS FOR TOTAL OF 2.3M UP FROM 1.7; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q EPS 70c; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 08/05/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVES SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 14,900 shares to 34,500 valued at $40.48M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) stake by 50,000 shares and now owns 173,100 shares. Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric has $81 highest and $76 lowest target. $78.67’s average target is 18.02% above currents $66.66 stock price. Emerson Electric had 8 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 9. Cowen & Co maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $81 target. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, April 8 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Cap Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Rockland Tru, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 93,994 shares. Ghp Invest invested in 0.13% or 14,374 shares. Axa invested in 1.04 million shares. United Asset Strategies invested 0.63% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Private Trust Na, Ohio-based fund reported 7,985 shares. Highstreet Asset Management has 1.2% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 305,021 shares. Moreover, Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has 0% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 2,945 shares. Hightower Trust Svcs Lta has 0.13% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Destination Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 173 shares. Maryland Cap Mngmt owns 24,248 shares. Peoples Fincl Serv stated it has 23,995 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt holds 325 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.14% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 7.64M shares. Liberty Capital reported 7,700 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold DISH Network Corporation shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Associates has 0.01% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 130,459 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd stated it has 2.12M shares. Tig Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 14,477 shares. 3.40M were reported by Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Bridgewater Assocs L P reported 0.1% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). 10,916 were reported by Huntington National Bank. 4.38M were accumulated by Lsv Asset Mngmt. Putnam Limited Com holds 0.45% or 6.07 million shares. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Mgmt Company Ltd has invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Raymond James Financial Serv invested in 0.01% or 74,479 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 298,007 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Proshare Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 40,569 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 3,750 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama stated it has 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH).

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.56 billion. It operates through two divisions, DISH and Wireless. It has a 13.39 P/E ratio. The firm provides video services under the DISH brand.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.56 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $306,700 was made by DEFRANCO JAMES on Tuesday, February 19. Ortolf Tom A bought $348,700 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) on Wednesday, May 22.