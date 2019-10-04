DISH Network (DISH) Analysts See $0.61 EPS; Spire (SR) Shorts Down By 5.27%

Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) had a decrease of 5.27% in short interest. SR’s SI was 964,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 5.27% from 1.02M shares previously. With 189,100 avg volume, 5 days are for Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)’s short sellers to cover SR’s short positions. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 77,006 shares traded. Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) has risen 15.99% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SR News: 19/05/2018 – Ole Miss outfielder Ryan Olenek wins fan voting portion of 2018 C Spire Ferriss Trophy honoring Mississippi’s top college baseb; 14/05/2018 – C Spire offers Wireless Emergency Alerts on its mobile network; 24/05/2018 – Spire Healthcare Backs Full-Year Guidance, Sees 1H Ebitda Lower; 02/05/2018 – SPIRE 2Q OPER REV. $813.4M, EST. $677.0M; 10/04/2018 – SPIRE INC SR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $61; 25/04/2018 – C Spire’s wireless communications unit voted No.1 in Clarksdale; 11/05/2018 – Chicago Sun-Tms: Two towers planned for site of Chicago Spire; 28/03/2018 – C Spire hosts next C3 coding challenge for high school students today; 16/03/2018 – C Spire launches Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ on its 4G LTE network; 07/05/2018 – SPIRE INC – OFFERING INTENDED TO SUPPORT INVESTMENTS IN ONGOING INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADES, SPIRE STL PIPELINE, RECENTLY ACQUIRED STORAGE ASSETS

Analysts expect DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report $0.61 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 25.61% from last quarter’s $0.82 EPS. DISH’s profit would be $300.67M giving it 13.50 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.60 EPS previously, DISH Network Corporation’s analysts see 1.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $32.93. About 529,252 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks

Spire Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas on regulated-basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.37 billion. It operates through two divisions, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It has a 22.72 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in marketing natural gas and related activities on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Among 2 analysts covering DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. DISH Network has $4400 highest and $3100 lowest target. $37.50’s average target is 13.88% above currents $32.93 stock price. DISH Network had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of DISH in report on Monday, July 29 to “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, August 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold DISH Network Corporation shares while 103 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.05 million shares or 26.61% less from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of invested 0.02% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Cibc Ww Mkts Inc has invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Sei owns 0.02% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 180,902 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Com holds 63,559 shares. Eagle Cap Management Ltd Llc stated it has 12.04 million shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 275,215 shares. 8.63 million are held by Franklin Resource Inc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Norinchukin Bank & Trust The holds 32,526 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). First Mercantile Tru has 7,410 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cna accumulated 19,688 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 43,883 shares. Asset One Comm holds 136,054 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co owns 0.1% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 394,599 shares.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company has market cap of $16.23 billion. It operates through two divisions, DISH and Wireless. It has a 12.11 P/E ratio. The firm provides video services under the DISH brand.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.43 million activity. $15.72M worth of stock was bought by ERGEN CHARLES W on Monday, August 5. DEFRANCO JAMES bought 300,000 shares worth $9.35 million. The insider Ortolf Tom A bought 10,000 shares worth $348,700.

