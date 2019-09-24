DISH Network Corporation (DISH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) and Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) are two firms in the CATV Systems that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DISH Network Corporation 35 1.30 N/A 2.94 11.51 Liberty Latin America Ltd. 19 0.86 N/A -1.95 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of DISH Network Corporation and Liberty Latin America Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has DISH Network Corporation and Liberty Latin America Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DISH Network Corporation 0.00% 18.4% 5.1% Liberty Latin America Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for DISH Network Corporation and Liberty Latin America Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DISH Network Corporation 1 0 1 2.50 Liberty Latin America Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

DISH Network Corporation’s upside potential is 8.79% at a $37.5 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of DISH Network Corporation shares and 84.23% of Liberty Latin America Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of DISH Network Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Liberty Latin America Ltd. has 7.01% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DISH Network Corporation -18.53% -12.87% -2.34% 14.01% 10.55% 35.6% Liberty Latin America Ltd. -0.18% -4.71% -20.12% 1.23% -13.09% 12.56%

For the past year DISH Network Corporation was more bullish than Liberty Latin America Ltd.

Summary

DISH Network Corporation beats Liberty Latin America Ltd. on 9 of the 9 factors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. It operates through two segments, DISH and Wireless. The company provides video services under the DISH brand. It also offers programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming. In addition, the company provides access to movies and TV shows via TV or Internet-connected tablets, smartphones, and computers; and dishanywhere.com and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets to view authorized content, search program listings, and remotely control certain features. Further, it offers Sling TV services, including Sling Orange, Sling Blue, Sling International, and Sling Latino services that require an Internet connection and are available on streaming-capable devices, such as TVs, tablets, computers, game consoles, and smart phones primarily to consumers who do not subscribe to traditional satellite and cable pay-TV services. Additionally, the company satellite broadband and wireline broadband services under the dishNET brand, as well as wireline voice services; and has wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. As of December 31, 2016, it had 13.671 million Pay-TV subscribers. The company offers receiver systems and programming through direct sales channels, small satellite retailers, direct marketing groups, local and regional consumer electronics stores, nationwide retailers, and telecommunications companies. DISH Network Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.