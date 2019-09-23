DISH Network Corporation (DISH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)

As CATV Systems companies, DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) and Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DISH Network Corporation 35 1.30 N/A 2.94 11.51 Hemisphere Media Group Inc. 13 3.05 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of DISH Network Corporation and Hemisphere Media Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DISH Network Corporation 0.00% 18.4% 5.1% Hemisphere Media Group Inc. 0.00% -2.2% -1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.41 beta indicates that DISH Network Corporation is 41.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Hemisphere Media Group Inc.’s 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.46 beta.

Liquidity

DISH Network Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hemisphere Media Group Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Hemisphere Media Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to DISH Network Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

DISH Network Corporation and Hemisphere Media Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DISH Network Corporation 1 0 1 2.50 Hemisphere Media Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

DISH Network Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 8.54% and an $37.5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DISH Network Corporation and Hemisphere Media Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 67.2% respectively. DISH Network Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 6.2% of Hemisphere Media Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DISH Network Corporation -18.53% -12.87% -2.34% 14.01% 10.55% 35.6% Hemisphere Media Group Inc. -1.05% -6.17% -16.77% -5.45% 7.04% 1.4%

For the past year DISH Network Corporation was more bullish than Hemisphere Media Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors DISH Network Corporation beats Hemisphere Media Group Inc.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. It operates through two segments, DISH and Wireless. The company provides video services under the DISH brand. It also offers programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming. In addition, the company provides access to movies and TV shows via TV or Internet-connected tablets, smartphones, and computers; and dishanywhere.com and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets to view authorized content, search program listings, and remotely control certain features. Further, it offers Sling TV services, including Sling Orange, Sling Blue, Sling International, and Sling Latino services that require an Internet connection and are available on streaming-capable devices, such as TVs, tablets, computers, game consoles, and smart phones primarily to consumers who do not subscribe to traditional satellite and cable pay-TV services. Additionally, the company satellite broadband and wireline broadband services under the dishNET brand, as well as wireline voice services; and has wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. As of December 31, 2016, it had 13.671 million Pay-TV subscribers. The company offers receiver systems and programming through direct sales channels, small satellite retailers, direct marketing groups, local and regional consumer electronics stores, nationwide retailers, and telecommunications companies. DISH Network Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. owns and operates Spanish-language cable and television broadcasting networks and a content platform in the United States and internationally. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; and WAPA, a broadcast television network, as well as that produces television content. The company also distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico; and operates WAPA.TV, a broadband news and entertainment Website. In addition, the company operates WAPA America, a cable television network that serves 5.3 million subscribers in the United States; and Pasiones, a cable television network that offers telenovelas and serialized dramas to 17.8 million subscribers in the United States and Latin America. Further, it operates Centroamerica TV, a cable television network that offers news and entertainment, and soccer programming to 4.1 million subscribers in Central America; and Television Dominicana, a cable television network that provides news and entertainment, and professional winter baseball leagues to approximately 3.2 million subscribers in the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.