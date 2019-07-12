DISH Network Corporation (DISH) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As CATV Systems company, DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) is competing with its peers based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of DISH Network Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.66% of all CATV Systems’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand DISH Network Corporation has 1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 3.10% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has DISH Network Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DISH Network Corporation 0.00% 18.40% 5.10% Industry Average 161.82% 10.65% 3.16%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting DISH Network Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio DISH Network Corporation N/A 33 11.86 Industry Average 399.37M 246.80M 54.31

DISH Network Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio DISH Network Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for DISH Network Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DISH Network Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 2.29 3.10 2.62

$40.5 is the consensus price target of DISH Network Corporation, with a potential downside of -3.36%. As a group, CATV Systems companies have a potential upside of 63.68%. Based on the data given earlier, DISH Network Corporation is looking more favorable than its competitors, analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of DISH Network Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DISH Network Corporation -0.11% 1.93% 20.89% 9.96% 9.61% 39.73% Industry Average 11.89% 13.74% 14.70% 18.47% 38.55% 34.70%

For the past year DISH Network Corporation was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DISH Network Corporation are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, DISH Network Corporation’s competitors have 2.08 and 2.07 for Current and Quick Ratio. DISH Network Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DISH Network Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.59 shows that DISH Network Corporation is 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, DISH Network Corporation’s competitors are 25.13% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Dividends

DISH Network Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

DISH Network Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. It operates through two segments, DISH and Wireless. The company provides video services under the DISH brand. It also offers programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming. In addition, the company provides access to movies and TV shows via TV or Internet-connected tablets, smartphones, and computers; and dishanywhere.com and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets to view authorized content, search program listings, and remotely control certain features. Further, it offers Sling TV services, including Sling Orange, Sling Blue, Sling International, and Sling Latino services that require an Internet connection and are available on streaming-capable devices, such as TVs, tablets, computers, game consoles, and smart phones primarily to consumers who do not subscribe to traditional satellite and cable pay-TV services. Additionally, the company satellite broadband and wireline broadband services under the dishNET brand, as well as wireline voice services; and has wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. As of December 31, 2016, it had 13.671 million Pay-TV subscribers. The company offers receiver systems and programming through direct sales channels, small satellite retailers, direct marketing groups, local and regional consumer electronics stores, nationwide retailers, and telecommunications companies. DISH Network Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.