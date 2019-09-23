DISH Network Corporation (DISH) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) is a company in the CATV Systems industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DISH Network Corporation has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 80.76% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand DISH Network Corporation has 1.3% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 3.58% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has DISH Network Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DISH Network Corporation 0.00% 18.40% 5.10% Industry Average 169.09% 10.87% 3.31%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares DISH Network Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio DISH Network Corporation N/A 35 11.51 Industry Average 391.66M 231.62M 57.94

DISH Network Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio DISH Network Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for DISH Network Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DISH Network Corporation 1 0 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.33 1.67 2.00 2.36

With consensus price target of $37.5, DISH Network Corporation has a potential upside of 8.63%. The competitors have a potential upside of 81.26%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the data shown earlier is that DISH Network Corporation is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of DISH Network Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DISH Network Corporation -18.53% -12.87% -2.34% 14.01% 10.55% 35.6% Industry Average 0.83% 7.25% 16.86% 25.94% 37.70% 37.00%

For the past year DISH Network Corporation has weaker performance than DISH Network Corporation’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DISH Network Corporation are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, DISH Network Corporation’s competitors have 2.17 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. DISH Network Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DISH Network Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

DISH Network Corporation has a beta of 1.41 and its 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, DISH Network Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.07 which is 6.56% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

DISH Network Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors DISH Network Corporation’s competitors beat DISH Network Corporation.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. It operates through two segments, DISH and Wireless. The company provides video services under the DISH brand. It also offers programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming. In addition, the company provides access to movies and TV shows via TV or Internet-connected tablets, smartphones, and computers; and dishanywhere.com and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets to view authorized content, search program listings, and remotely control certain features. Further, it offers Sling TV services, including Sling Orange, Sling Blue, Sling International, and Sling Latino services that require an Internet connection and are available on streaming-capable devices, such as TVs, tablets, computers, game consoles, and smart phones primarily to consumers who do not subscribe to traditional satellite and cable pay-TV services. Additionally, the company satellite broadband and wireline broadband services under the dishNET brand, as well as wireline voice services; and has wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. As of December 31, 2016, it had 13.671 million Pay-TV subscribers. The company offers receiver systems and programming through direct sales channels, small satellite retailers, direct marketing groups, local and regional consumer electronics stores, nationwide retailers, and telecommunications companies. DISH Network Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.