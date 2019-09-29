Dish Network Class A (DISH) Shareholder New South Capital Management Boosted Its Holding by $23.11 Million; Carlson Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in Intelsat S A (I) as Market Value Rose

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dish Network Corp Class A (DISH) by 48.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 608,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1.85 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.21M, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.01. About 1.77 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP -CEO SAYS AD SALES REVENUE ON SLING TV DURING MARCH MADNESS NEARLY TRIPLED YEAR-OVER-YEAR – CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 04/04/2018 – DISH FILES AMENDMENTS TO NORTHSTAR PACTS WITH SEC; 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 15.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 82,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 437,079 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.50M, down from 519,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.07. About 1.73M shares traded or 16.31% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.43 million activity. Ortolf Tom A also bought $348,700 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) on Wednesday, May 22. Shares for $15.72 million were bought by ERGEN CHARLES W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold DISH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.05 million shares or 26.61% less from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0.08% stake. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 30,797 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.22% or 2.20 million shares. Dnb Asset As accumulated 47,838 shares. Asset Management One stated it has 0.03% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Envestnet Asset accumulated 45,933 shares or 0% of the stock. Bartlett & Communications Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Brown Advisory invested 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Moreover, Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Cornerstone Advsr reported 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). 19,396 were reported by Chesapeake Asset Llc. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 1.91 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 91,473 shares.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 32,770 shares to 653,881 shares, valued at $192.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 71,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 967,370 shares, and cut its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc Class A (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 earnings per share, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.