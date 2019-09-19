Dish Network Class A (DISH) Position Boosted by New South Capital Management Inc; As Yy (YY) Stock Price Declined, Ward Ferry Management LTD Lowered by $10.30 Million Its Position

Ward Ferry Management Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd sold 149,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.80 million, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $63.15. About 261,105 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dish Network Corp Class A (DISH) by 48.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 608,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1.85M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.21M, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $35.87. About 746,952 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 21/04/2018 – DJ DISH Network Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISH); 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cites Continued Deterioration of DISH’s Operating Profile, Declines in Pay-TV Subscribers; 08/05/2018 – DISH: SLING TV ADDED 91K USERS FOR TOTAL OF 2.3M UP FROM 1.7

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 58.52% or $1.03 from last year’s $1.76 per share. YY’s profit will be $59.02M for 21.63 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Ward Ferry Management Ltd, which manages about $972.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 216,000 shares to 2.52M shares, valued at $96.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold DISH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.05 million shares or 26.61% less from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.68M are owned by Renaissance Limited Com. D E Shaw Com owns 952,723 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Pictet Asset Ltd accumulated 105,977 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Com holds 2.20M shares. Glenmede Com Na has invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). 40 are held by Jnba Advsrs. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.71 million shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.03% or 369,906 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Limited Company holds 0.03% or 38,943 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 800 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 55,150 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0% or 14,263 shares. Prudential Pcl accumulated 6,081 shares. Sei Invests Communications invested 0.02% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH).

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 57,154 shares to 1.33M shares, valued at $121.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 170,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.27M shares, and cut its stake in Perspecta Inc..

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.43 million activity. The insider DEFRANCO JAMES bought 300,000 shares worth $9.35M. Ortolf Tom A also bought $348,700 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) on Wednesday, May 22.