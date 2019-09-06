Dish Network Class A (DISH) Holding Maintained by New South Capital Management Inc; Lone Pine Capital Holding in Autodesk (ADSK) Has Trimmed by $61.40 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 396,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 3.44M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536.04 million, down from 3.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $148.22. About 1.88 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dish Network Corp Class A (DISH) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 179,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.48 million, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.85. About 2.08 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP -CEO SAYS AD SALES REVENUE ON SLING TV DURING MARCH MADNESS NEARLY TRIPLED YEAR-OVER-YEAR – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cuts Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘B+’ From ‘BB-‘ for DISH Network and DISH DBS; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 09/05/2018 – Dish Network Profit Boosted By New Accounting Rules; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 70C; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review; 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $17.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 1.30M shares to 1.96M shares, valued at $310.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $86.76M for 90.38 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 133,985 shares to 4.95M shares, valued at $190.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI) by 45,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32M shares, and cut its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.43 million activity. The insider Ortolf Tom A bought $348,700. $9.35 million worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) was bought by DEFRANCO JAMES on Friday, August 23.