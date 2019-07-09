Dish Network Cl A (DISH) Stake Maintained by Denali Advisors Llc; Iridian Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in Cree (CREE) by $48.88 Million

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cree Inc (CREE) by 20.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 857,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.25 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.73 million, down from 4.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $59.82. About 580,509 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 52.42% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 15/03/2018 – Cree: C. Howard Nye Chooses Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Net Loss $34M-$38M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CREE); 06/03/2018 – Cree Acquires Assets of Infineon for EUR345 Million; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS IT RECEIVES ARBITRATION NOTICE FROM THE INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE (ICC); 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Adj EPS 4c; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Years; 04/05/2018 – CREE INC – ON APRIL 30, COMPENSATION COMMITTEE TERMINATED COMPANY’S SEVERANCE PLAN FOR SECTION 16 OFFICERS, DATED AUGUST 18, 2008 – SEC FILING; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS U.S. COMPANY CREE INC APPLIES FOR ARBITRATION AT THE ICC DUE TO DISPUTE OVER COOPERATION AGREEMENT

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dish Network Corp Cl A (DISH) by 68.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 66,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 162,300 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14M, up from 96,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $40.67. About 1.45M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cuts Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘B+’ From ‘BB-‘ for DISH Network and DISH DBS; 21/04/2018 – DJ DISH Network Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISH); 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS SIGNS PACT WITH DISH NETWORK; 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: PAY-TV BASE HASN’T ERODED AS FAST AS I EXPECTED; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP -CEO SAYS AD SALES REVENUE ON SLING TV DURING MARCH MADNESS NEARLY TRIPLED YEAR-OVER-YEAR – CONF CALL; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks

Since January 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.29 million activity. Ortolf Tom A also bought $348,700 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc invested in 135,176 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Gabelli Inv Advisers has 0.04% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 8,700 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 4.38M shares or 0.22% of the stock. Davenport & Com Ltd Llc stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Reliance Co Of Delaware owns 18,142 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability holds 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 104 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity holds 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 8,405 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 223,252 shares. Whittier Com reported 193 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt stated it has 72,204 shares. Jefferies Fin Grp Incorporated reported 0.13% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). New York-based Bancorp Of New York Mellon has invested 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Moreover, Ellington Mgmt Group Lc has 0.19% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 32,634 shares. Metropolitan Life New York accumulated 0.04% or 24,697 shares. Creative Planning invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH).

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $624.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp (NASDAQ:PPC) by 179,400 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $223,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 36,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,100 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $120,145 activity.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $7.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conduent Inc by 4.05M shares to 10.31M shares, valued at $142.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 174,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.

