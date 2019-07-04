Dish Network Cl A (DISH) Holder Eagle Capital Management Has Decreased Holding; Facebook (FB) Shareholder New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Has Lowered Stake

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $562.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $197.2. About 10.25M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/03/2018 – Latest Facebook Dust-up Is A ‘Risk’ For Investors ‘To Keep An Eye On’: Report — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Canada, B.C. launch joint investigation of Facebook, AggregatelQ; 10/04/2018 – Anecdotal Note: Working on reports, listening to CSPAN in the background after the Zuckerberg Facebook hearing. Vast majority of callers into a post-hearing show are complaining the questions at the hearing did not adequately address their concerns over privacy; 10/04/2018 – Facebook launches bounty program for reports of data misuse by app developers; 24/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Report: Russia to carry out checks on Facebook, Whatsapp; 16/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg to Meet European Parliament Members Over Facebook’s Data Use; 25/04/2018 – Facebook finally has a good day: Business is booming; 01/05/2018 – Carole Cadwalladr: BREAKING: This is pretty extraordinary. Parliament issues ultimatum to Facebook. Either Mark Zuckerberg; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS CHRISTOPHER WYLIE DECLINED TO COMPLY SO FAR

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp Cl A (DISH) by 9.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 12.47M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $395.25M, down from 13.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $39.6. About 1.81 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL; 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, which manages about $74.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,000 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $21.33 million activity. 55,000 shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl, worth $7.97 million on Wednesday, January 23. 750 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $124,035 were sold by Stretch Colin. On Thursday, January 31 Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 4,761 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 25.95 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $26.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 29,002 shares to 3.36 million shares, valued at $152.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 130,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 21.69% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $305.39M for 15.23 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.00 million activity. Ortolf Tom A also bought $348,700 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.