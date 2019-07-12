Dish Network Cl A (DISH) Holder Denali Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding by $2.05 Million; North Star Investment Management Has Increased Bank New York Mellon Com (BK) Holding by $582,350

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dish Network Corp Cl A (DISH) by 68.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 66,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 162,300 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14M, up from 96,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.87. About 1.37 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Net $368M; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q EPS 70c; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 291.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 11,647 shares as the company's stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,638 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $789,000, up from 3,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $43.56. About 3.22M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 5,925 shares to 38,951 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecology & Env Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:EEI) by 104,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,675 shares, and cut its stake in Truett Hurst Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:THST).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.29 million activity. $348,700 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares were bought by Ortolf Tom A.