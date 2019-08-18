Dish (DISH) Shareholder Davenport & Company Increased Its Stake; Lauder Estee Cl A (EL) Stock Price Rose While Iberiabank Lowered Position

Davenport & Company Llc increased its stake in Dish (DISH) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc bought 157,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1.52 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.18 million, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Dish for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $31.96. About 1.55 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVES SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Dish Network Profit Boosted By New Accounting Rules; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Net $368M; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: PAY-TV BASE HASN’T ERODED AS FAST AS I EXPECTED; 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Inc Cl A (EL) by 19.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp analyzed 7,033 shares as the company's stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 28,266 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, down from 35,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Lauder Estee Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $64.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $179.22. About 2.45M shares traded or 83.90% up from the average. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $71.09 million activity. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $66.44 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company stated it has 4 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Retail Bank owns 0.08% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 8,950 shares. Buckingham Capital Mngmt reported 0.42% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Ghp Invest Advisors reported 8,381 shares stake. Bailard Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 2,666 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 1,600 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 78,009 shares. Perkins Coie Trust holds 600 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust invested 0.31% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 11,500 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Mai Management stated it has 14,446 shares. Stifel Fin stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 0.17% or 69,000 shares.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7,131 shares to 145,887 shares, valued at $11.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index (DVY) by 3,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94 million for 89.61 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.07 million activity. ERGEN CHARLES W bought 500,005 shares worth $15.72M. 10,000 shares valued at $348,700 were bought by Ortolf Tom A on Wednesday, May 22.

