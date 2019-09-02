Discovery New Ser A (DISCA) Holder New Amsterdam Partners Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.12 Million as Market Value Declined; Northeast Investment Management Cut Its Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Shares Declined

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc New Ser A (DISCA) by 39.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 41,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 64,422 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, down from 106,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc New Ser A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.6. About 2.72M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Comm; 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland; 10/05/2018 – Discovery: Alvarez to Be Chief Accounting Officer With Departure of Kurt Wehner or Dec. 31, Whichever Occurs First; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q ADJ OIBDA $697M, EST. $654.0M; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 28/05/2018 – ITV mulls buying half of UKTV in deal with BBC -Telegraph; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 31/05/2018 – Orange aiming to merge video arm with Altice Studio – Le Figaro

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 4,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 183,102 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.80M, down from 187,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.18M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 26/03/2018 – EIN BP Energy News: Rumors Of Exxon Mobil’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Pledges to Cut Methane Emissions 15% by 2020; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL XOM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DARREN WOODS SAYS HOPES THAT NEW ATTORNEY GENERAL IN NEW YORK ‘COMES TO A DIFFERENT CONCLUSION’ ON CLIMATE PROBE FROM PREDECESSOR ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL OUTLINES AGGRESSIVE GROWTH PLANS TO MORE THAN DOUBLE EARNINGS; 10/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Unlikely Supporter Exxon, Pledges to Fight Climate Change — Energy Journal; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project With Creation of Joint Venture; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads big bets by oil majors on Brazil’s offshore reserves; 29/03/2018 – EXXON’S BIDS IN 15TH ROUND SHOW CONFIDENCE IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Biofuels battle: Senator moves to expand small refiner exemption

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 57.69% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.52 per share. DISCA’s profit will be $412.29 million for 8.41 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.33% negative EPS growth.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2,156 shares to 4,623 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 9,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.81 billion for 18.81 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

