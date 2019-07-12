Discovery Inc. (DISCK) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As CATV Systems company, Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Discovery Inc. has 87.89% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 73.66% institutional ownership for its competitors. 3.28% of Discovery Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.10% of all CATV Systems companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Discovery Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Discovery Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|161.82%
|10.65%
|3.16%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Discovery Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Discovery Inc.
|N/A
|27
|22.28
|Industry Average
|399.37M
|246.80M
|54.31
Discovery Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Discovery Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Discovery Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.29
|3.10
|2.62
The competitors have a potential upside of 63.68%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Discovery Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Discovery Inc.
|-4.28%
|-6.37%
|-2.02%
|-11.88%
|16.3%
|13.43%
|Industry Average
|11.89%
|13.74%
|14.70%
|18.47%
|38.55%
|34.70%
For the past year Discovery Inc. has weaker performance than Discovery Inc.’s peers.
Dividends
Discovery Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Discovery Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.