Discovery Inc. (DISCK) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As CATV Systems company, Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Discovery Inc. has 87.89% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 73.66% institutional ownership for its competitors. 3.28% of Discovery Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.10% of all CATV Systems companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Discovery Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Discovery Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 161.82% 10.65% 3.16%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Discovery Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Discovery Inc. N/A 27 22.28 Industry Average 399.37M 246.80M 54.31

Discovery Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Discovery Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Discovery Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.29 3.10 2.62

The competitors have a potential upside of 63.68%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Discovery Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Discovery Inc. -4.28% -6.37% -2.02% -11.88% 16.3% 13.43% Industry Average 11.89% 13.74% 14.70% 18.47% 38.55% 34.70%

For the past year Discovery Inc. has weaker performance than Discovery Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Discovery Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Discovery Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.