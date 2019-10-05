Discovery Inc. (DISCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) and The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Entertainment – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Discovery Inc. 33 0.00 501.29M 1.18 27.37 The Walt Disney Company 135 -8.98 1.80B 8.89 16.08

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Discovery Inc. and The Walt Disney Company. The Walt Disney Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Discovery Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Discovery Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Discovery Inc. and The Walt Disney Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Discovery Inc. 1,506,280,048.08% 0% 0% The Walt Disney Company 1,336,501,336.50% 22.9% 10.5%

Analyst Ratings

Discovery Inc. and The Walt Disney Company Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Discovery Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Walt Disney Company 0 1 8 2.89

Competitively The Walt Disney Company has a consensus target price of $158, with potential upside of 21.29%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.52% of Discovery Inc. shares and 66.3% of The Walt Disney Company shares. 95.08% are Discovery Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of The Walt Disney Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Discovery Inc. -4.06% -3.97% -8.11% 1.29% 16.02% -4% The Walt Disney Company 1.22% 0.96% 4.86% 29.86% 26.97% 30.42%

For the past year Discovery Inc. had bearish trend while The Walt Disney Company had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 14 factors The Walt Disney Company beats Discovery Inc.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network. It also produces and sells original live-action and animated television programming to first-run syndication and other television markets, as well as subscription video on demand services and in home entertainment formats, such as DVD, Blu-Ray, and electric home video license. Its Parks and Resorts segment owns and operates the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and the Disneyland Resort in California. This segment also operates Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii, Disney Vacation Club, Disney Cruise Line, and Adventures by Disney; and manages Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, and Shanghai Disney Resort, as well as licenses its intellectual property to a third party for the operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan. The company's Studio Entertainment segment produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures for distribution in the theatrical, home entertainment, and television markets primarily under the Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Touchstone banners. This segment also produces stage plays and musical recordings; licenses and produces live entertainment events; and provides visual and audio effects, and other post-production services. Its Consumer Products & Interactive Media segment licenses its trade names, characters, and visual and literary properties; develops and publishes mobile games; and sells its products through The Disney Store, shopDisney.com, and shop.Marvel.com, as well as directly to retailers. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.