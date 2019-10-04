Discovery Inc. (DISCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) and Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Entertainment – Diversified industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Discovery Inc. 34 0.00 501.29M 1.18 27.37 Comcast Corporation 45 1.40 4.50B 2.65 16.29

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Comcast Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Discovery Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Discovery Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Comcast Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Discovery Inc. and Comcast Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Discovery Inc. 1,495,495,226.73% 0% 0% Comcast Corporation 10,002,222,716.16% 16.2% 5.2%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Discovery Inc. and Comcast Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Discovery Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Comcast Corporation 0 1 9 2.90

Competitively Comcast Corporation has an average price target of $50.4, with potential upside of 14.39%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Discovery Inc. and Comcast Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0.52% and 85.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 95.08% of Discovery Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Comcast Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Discovery Inc. -4.06% -3.97% -8.11% 1.29% 16.02% -4% Comcast Corporation -3.79% 1.08% -0.58% 21.85% 21.74% 26.78%

For the past year Discovery Inc. had bearish trend while Comcast Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Comcast Corporation beats on 13 of the 14 factors Discovery Inc.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand. This segment also provides business services, such as Ethernet network services; and cellular backhaul services to mobile network operators. The Cable Networks segment operates national cable networks, which provide entertainment, news and information, and sports content; regional sports and news networks; international cable networks; and cable television studio production operations, as well as owns various digital media properties, which primarily include brand-aligned Websites. The Broadcast Television segment operates NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, NBC and Telemundo local broadcast television stations, broadcast television studio production operations, and related digital media properties. The Filmed Entertainment segment produces, acquires, markets, and distributes filmed entertainment under the Universal Pictures, Illumination, Focus Features, and DreamWorks Animation names. This segment also develops, produces, and licenses stage plays. The Theme Parks segment operates Universal theme parks in Orlando, Florida, as well as in Hollywood, California; and Universal studios theme park in Osaka, Japan. The company also owns the Philadelphia Flyers, as well as the Wells Fargo Center arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and operates arena management-related businesses. Comcast Corporation was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.