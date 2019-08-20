Discovery Inc. (DISCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) and CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). The two are both Entertainment – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Discovery Inc. 34 1.18 N/A 1.18 27.37 CBS Corporation 50 1.09 N/A 7.89 6.53

In table 1 we can see Discovery Inc. and CBS Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CBS Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Discovery Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Discovery Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Discovery Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CBS Corporation 0.00% 102.5% 13.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Discovery Inc. and CBS Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Discovery Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CBS Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of CBS Corporation is $61.5, which is potential 39.08% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Discovery Inc. and CBS Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0.52% and 80.7% respectively. Insiders held 95.08% of Discovery Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of CBS Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Discovery Inc. -4.06% -3.97% -8.11% 1.29% 16.02% -4% CBS Corporation 0.9% 1.9% 0.74% 4.06% 0.45% 17.82%

For the past year Discovery Inc. had bearish trend while CBS Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

CBS Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Discovery Inc.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services. The Cable Networks segment offers subscription program services, such as original series, theatrical feature films, documentaries, boxing and other sports-related programming, and special events. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable program service that provides college sports and related content; and Smithsonian Networks, which operates a channel featuring cultural, historical, scientific, and educational programs. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and childrenÂ’s consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as that of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The Local Media segment owns 30 broadcast television stations; and operates local Websites, including content from the companyÂ’s television stations, and news and sports radio stations. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.