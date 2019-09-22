Discovery, Inc. (DISCB) Trades at $35.00 After Triangle; 2 Analysts Covering American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC)

Discovery, Inc. (DISCB) formed triangle with $32.55 target or 7.00% below today’s $35.00 share price. Discovery, Inc. (DISCB) has $15.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 6.22% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35. About 573 shares traded or 56.99% up from the average. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) has risen 16.02% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.02% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Campus Communities has $5300 highest and $5200 lowest target. $52.50’s average target is 11.37% above currents $47.14 stock price. American Campus Communities had 4 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Robert W. Baird. Argus Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. See American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy New Target: $53.0000 Upgrade

11/07/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $52.0000 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $6.48 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 78.57 P/E ratio. It primarily engages in developing, owning, and managing high-quality student housing communities.

