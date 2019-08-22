Discovery, Inc. (DISCB) Trades at $33.91 After Triangle; Portolan Capital Management Cut By $748,230 Its Dollar Tree Stores (DLTR) Position

Discovery, Inc. (DISCB) formed triangle with $32.55 target or 4.00% below today’s $33.91 share price. Discovery, Inc. (DISCB) has $15.20B valuation. The stock decreased 5.01% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $33.91. About 158 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) has risen 16.02% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.02% the S&P500.

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (DLTR) stake by 14.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 7,126 shares as Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (DLTR)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Portolan Capital Management Llc holds 40,710 shares with $4.28M value, down from 47,836 last quarter. Dollar Tree Stores Inc. now has $22.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.62% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $96.08. About 1.56 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased Bandwidth Inc. stake by 254,803 shares to 953,242 valued at $63.83 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) stake by 680,309 shares and now owns 1.17 million shares. Qad Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Dollar Tree has $122 highest and $9200 lowest target. $108.86’s average target is 13.30% above currents $96.08 stock price. Dollar Tree had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Raymond James. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, March 7. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Telsey Advisory Group to “Outperform”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 7. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy”. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. UBS maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Fernwood Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Sigma Planning invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 2,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Intact Invest Mngmt Inc has 3,000 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman, a New York-based fund reported 132 shares. Fiduciary Com holds 0.08% or 27,621 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Renaissance Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Citigroup holds 231,410 shares. 20,758 are owned by National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd owns 87,599 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd stated it has 24,361 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Utd Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,436 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Twin Tree Management Lp stated it has 70,503 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Archford Cap Strategies holds 107 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity. On Friday, March 15 Lewis Lemuel E bought $99,980 worth of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 1,000 shares.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q2 Earnings Beat Despite Soft Margins? – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Target earnings tip strong consumer spending – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: VOT, DLTR, TWTR, GPN – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Retail Stocks Are Rocking on Tuesday – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Costco (COST) Stellar Comps Aiding Stock’s Run on Bourses – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 26.69 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.