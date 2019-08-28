Discovery, Inc. (DISCB) Trades at $33.11 After Triangle; 683 Capital Management Increased Its Pg&E (PCG) Holding

683 Capital Management Llc increased Pg&E Corp (PCG) stake by 289.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 683 Capital Management Llc acquired 1.92 million shares as Pg&E Corp (PCG)’s stock declined 16.45%. The 683 Capital Management Llc holds 2.59M shares with $46.07M value, up from 665,101 last quarter. Pg&E Corp now has $5.94B valuation. The stock decreased 4.92% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $11.22. About 3.61M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EPS 86c; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:05 AM; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES INVERSE CONDEMNATION DECIDED BY APPELLATE COURTS; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – PG&E, Edison Gain a Shield From Some Wildfire Liability in Bill; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/25/2018 12:43 PM; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES PG&E TO A3 & PG&E CORP TO Baa1, OUTLOOKS ARE

Among 5 analysts covering PG&E Corp (NYSE:PCG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PG&E Corp has $2300 highest and $400 lowest target. $16’s average target is 42.60% above currents $11.22 stock price. PG&E Corp had 15 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, August 20. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by UBS. Citigroup downgraded PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) on Monday, August 19 to “Sell” rating. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Friday, March 1. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $20 target in Monday, March 4 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PCG in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $17.5 target in Tuesday, March 19 report.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E denies report it deferred maintenance on equipment – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of PG&E Are Falling Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Another California county eyes parts of PG&E – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “PG&E Shares Tank After New Bankruptcy Rulings – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E Shareholders Are Worried That They Now Might Be Wiped Out – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

683 Capital Management Llc decreased Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XRT) stake by 25,000 shares to 75,000 valued at $3.38M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Truecar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) stake by 1.30 million shares and now owns 2.16 million shares. Ferrari N V (Put) was reduced too.