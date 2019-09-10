Discovery Inc. (DISCB) and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) Comparison side by side

Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) compete against each other in the Entertainment – Diversified sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Discovery Inc. 34 1.31 N/A 1.18 27.37 Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 13 0.51 N/A -1.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Discovery Inc. and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Discovery Inc. and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Discovery Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Discovery Inc. and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0.52% and 0% respectively. Discovery Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 95.08%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Discovery Inc. -4.06% -3.97% -8.11% 1.29% 16.02% -4% Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 0.41% 1.67% -6.95% -29.25% -45.41% -18.08%

For the past year Discovery Inc. has stronger performance than Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

Summary

Discovery Inc. beats Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.