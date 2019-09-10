Discovery Inc. (DISCB) and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) Comparison side by side

Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) compete against each other in the Entertainment – Diversified sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Discovery Inc.
|34
|1.31
|N/A
|1.18
|27.37
|Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.
|13
|0.51
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Discovery Inc. and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Discovery Inc. and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Discovery Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Discovery Inc. and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0.52% and 0% respectively. Discovery Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 95.08%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Discovery Inc.
|-4.06%
|-3.97%
|-8.11%
|1.29%
|16.02%
|-4%
|Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.
|0.41%
|1.67%
|-6.95%
|-29.25%
|-45.41%
|-18.08%
For the past year Discovery Inc. has stronger performance than Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.
Summary
Discovery Inc. beats Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.
