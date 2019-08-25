Discovery Inc. (DISCB) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Entertainment – Diversified company, Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Discovery Inc. has 0.52% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 57.69% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Discovery Inc. has 95.08% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 17.03% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Discovery Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Discovery Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 9.03% 34.76% 7.92%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Discovery Inc. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Discovery Inc. N/A 34 27.37 Industry Average 643.09M 7.12B 35.79

Discovery Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Discovery Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Discovery Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Discovery Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 3.15 2.72

As a group, Entertainment – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 8.41%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Discovery Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Discovery Inc. -4.06% -3.97% -8.11% 1.29% 16.02% -4% Industry Average 4.14% 4.19% 5.21% 12.80% 23.75% 31.54%

For the past year Discovery Inc. had bearish trend while Discovery Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Dividends

Discovery Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

