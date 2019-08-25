Discovery Inc. (DISCB) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Entertainment – Diversified company, Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Discovery Inc. has 0.52% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 57.69% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Discovery Inc. has 95.08% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 17.03% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
On first table we have Discovery Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Discovery Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|9.03%
|34.76%
|7.92%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Discovery Inc. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Discovery Inc.
|N/A
|34
|27.37
|Industry Average
|643.09M
|7.12B
|35.79
Discovery Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Discovery Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Discovery Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Discovery Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|2.00
|3.15
|2.72
As a group, Entertainment – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 8.41%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Discovery Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Discovery Inc.
|-4.06%
|-3.97%
|-8.11%
|1.29%
|16.02%
|-4%
|Industry Average
|4.14%
|4.19%
|5.21%
|12.80%
|23.75%
|31.54%
For the past year Discovery Inc. had bearish trend while Discovery Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.
Dividends
Discovery Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Discovery Inc.’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Discovery Inc.
