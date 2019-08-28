Discovery Inc. (DISCA) and Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) and Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are CATV Systems and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Discovery Inc. 29 1.25 N/A 1.23 24.70 Roku Inc. 86 18.86 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Discovery Inc. and Roku Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) and Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Discovery Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 2.2% Roku Inc. 0.00% -4.6% -2.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Discovery Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Roku Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Roku Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Discovery Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Discovery Inc. and Roku Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Discovery Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Roku Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The upside potential is 23.42% for Discovery Inc. with consensus target price of $32.67. On the other hand, Roku Inc.’s potential downside is -35.11% and its consensus target price is $95.4. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Discovery Inc. is looking more favorable than Roku Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Discovery Inc. and Roku Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 70.9%. Insiders held 2.7% of Discovery Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Roku Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Discovery Inc. -3.75% -1.21% -1.88% 13.35% 15.91% 22.51% Roku Inc. -4.02% 13.09% 62.24% 134.15% 133.2% 237.24%

For the past year Discovery Inc. was less bullish than Roku Inc.

Discovery Communications, Inc. operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Kids brands, as well as other regional television networks. The companyÂ’s content spans genres, including survival, exploration, sports, lifestyle, general entertainment, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. It also develops and sells curriculum-based education products and services, such as an online suite of curriculum-based video on demand (VOD) tools, professional development services, and digital textbooks, as well as student assessments; and publishes hard copy curriculum-based content for K-12 schools. In addition, the company operates production studios that develop content for television service providers, as well as Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements, and content licensing agreements, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, Web-native networks, on-line streaming, mobile devices, VOD, and broadband channels. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated approximately 400 distribution feeds in 40 languages internationally. Discovery Communications, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Roku, Inc. primarily operates a TV streaming platform. Its platform allows users to discover and access a range of movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of June 30, 2017, the company had approximately 13.3 million subscribers. It also provides streaming media players and accessories under Roku brand to access its TV streaming platform, as well as sells branded channels on remote controls. In addition, the company manufactures and sells TVs; and offers advertising products, including videos ads, interactive video ads, audience development promotions, and brand sponsorships. It offers its products and services through retailers and distributors, as well as through Website in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.