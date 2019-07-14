Discovery Inc. (DISCA) and Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Comparing side by side

As CATV Systems companies, Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) and Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Discovery Inc. 29 1.47 N/A 1.23 22.62 Charter Communications Inc. 354 2.09 N/A 5.66 66.69

In table 1 we can see Discovery Inc. and Charter Communications Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Charter Communications Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Discovery Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Discovery Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Charter Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Discovery Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 2.2% Charter Communications Inc. 0.00% 3.6% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.45 shows that Discovery Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Charter Communications Inc. has beta of 1.38 which is 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Discovery Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Charter Communications Inc. which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Discovery Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Charter Communications Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Discovery Inc. and Charter Communications Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Discovery Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Charter Communications Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Discovery Inc. has a 10.46% upside potential and a consensus price target of $35.8. Meanwhile, Charter Communications Inc.’s average price target is $372.6, while its potential downside is -10.07%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Discovery Inc. is looking more favorable than Charter Communications Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Discovery Inc. and Charter Communications Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 76.9%. Insiders held 1.8% of Discovery Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Charter Communications Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Discovery Inc. -4.05% -7.65% -2.01% -15.86% 16.45% 12.17% Charter Communications Inc. 1.31% 5.55% 11.43% 17.46% 38.25% 32.36%

For the past year Discovery Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Charter Communications Inc.

Summary

Charter Communications Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Discovery Inc.

Discovery Communications, Inc. operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Kids brands, as well as other regional television networks. The companyÂ’s content spans genres, including survival, exploration, sports, lifestyle, general entertainment, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. It also develops and sells curriculum-based education products and services, such as an online suite of curriculum-based video on demand (VOD) tools, professional development services, and digital textbooks, as well as student assessments; and publishes hard copy curriculum-based content for K-12 schools. In addition, the company operates production studios that develop content for television service providers, as well as Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements, and content licensing agreements, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, Web-native networks, on-line streaming, mobile devices, VOD, and broadband channels. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated approximately 400 distribution feeds in 40 languages internationally. Discovery Communications, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Charter Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including a package of basic video programming, video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and Spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products. The company also provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which permits customers to lease high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; parental control features; and residential Internet services. In addition, it offers voice communications services using voice over Internet protocol technology; and broadband communications solutions, such as Internet access, data networking, fiber connectivity, video entertainment, and business telephone services to cellular towers and office buildings for business and carrier organizations. Further, the company provides video programming and music, Web hosting, e-mail and security, and multi-line telephone services, as well as Web-based service management; and sells video and online advertising inventory to local, regional, and national advertising customers. Additionally, it offers fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions; and security and home management services, as well as owns and operates regional sports networks and local sports, news, and lifestyle channels. As of December 31, 2016, the company served approximately 26.2 million residential and business customers. Charter Communications, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.