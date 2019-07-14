Discovery (DISCK) Shareholder Vantage Investment Partners Lowered Its Holding by $1.56 Million; Force Capital Management Holding in Autonation (AN) Has Upped by $968,870

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 62,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 312,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.95M, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $29.8. About 1.89 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.87% the S&P500.

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.94. About 287,118 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 16.24% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.38 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.72 from last year’s $0.66 per share. DISCK’s profit will be $744.88 million for 5.40 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.62% EPS growth.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $1.51 million activity. EDELSON DAVID B had bought 1,150 shares worth $41,469 on Monday, February 25.

