Discovery (DISCK) Shareholder Vantage Investment Partners Has Trimmed Position; As Genworth Finl Com Cl A (GNW) Market Value Rose, Holder Gabelli Securities Has Cut by $469,452 Its Stake

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A (GNW) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 156,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 195,921 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, down from 352,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.92. About 1.28 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM A$174.1M; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C, EST. 27C; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SOME SIGNS OF SOFTENING IN CURE RATES IN 1Q; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT EXTENDS PREVIOUS DEADLINE OF APRIL 1, 2018 TO JULY 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q OPER EPS C$1.31, EST. C$1.20; 07/03/2018 – Genworth Closes $450 Million Senior Secured Term Loan; 03/04/2018 – Genworth Holdings CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Withdraw and Refile CFIUS Joint Notice; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Enhances Encompass Integration to Include New Functionality for Contract Underwriting Services

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 62,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 312,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.95 million, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.24. About 1.77 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Profund Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 332,182 shares stake. Utd Automobile Association has 115,908 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Westpac Banking reported 185,014 shares stake. 10,000 are held by Linscomb & Williams. Principal Financial Group Inc Inc reported 0.01% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 10,013 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh holds 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) or 11,175 shares. Litespeed Limited Liability accumulated 2.19M shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0% or 688 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 161,058 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.02% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 340,006 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 3.72 million shares. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30B and $777.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navigators Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 33,622 shares to 86,569 shares, valued at $6.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Speedway A (NASDAQ:ISCA) by 30,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,624 shares, and has risen its stake in Arris International Plc.

