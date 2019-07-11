Discovery (DISCK) Shareholder Vantage Investment Partners Cut Stake by $1.56 Million as Stock Value Declined; Sandler Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Position by $16.94 Million

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 62,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 312,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.95M, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.97. About 2.79 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 27.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 194,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 521,276 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.46M, down from 716,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $88.95. About 1.72 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 200,020 shares to 213,920 shares, valued at $11.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 190,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 343,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc (Put).

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76M for 23.41 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 315,938 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Bessemer Gp invested in 517 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 84,082 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt owns 92,600 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 1.38 million shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Telemus Limited Company owns 3,452 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% or 255,036 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 278,942 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Three Peaks Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated invested in 13 shares or 0% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Smithfield has invested 0.02% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Gp One Trading Lp stated it has 410 shares. Renaissance Techs holds 0.08% or 958,000 shares.

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.38 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.72 from last year’s $0.66 per share. DISCK’s profit will be $745.16M for 5.25 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.62% EPS growth.