Discovery (DISCK) Shareholder Cqs Cayman LP Has Upped Its Holding by $11.41 Million; Fifth Third Bancorp Holding in Trinet Group (TNET) Has Raised by $751,129 as Shares Rose

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 31.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 12,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,673 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21M, up from 40,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $71.17. About 231,261 shares traded. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 16.64% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 07/05/2018 – TRINET NAMES OLIVIER KOHLER SVP & CHIEF OPS OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – TRINET NAMES MENDENHALL CHIEF MKTG OFFICER/CHIEF COMMUN OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Rev $861M; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Trinet’s Ba3 Cfr, Revises Outlook To Positive; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET HR CORP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 29/03/2018 TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 23/04/2018 – TOTAL ACCESS: DTAC TRINET TO ENTER DOMESTIC ROAMING PACT W/TOT; 29/03/2018 – – TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET GROUP INC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 04/04/2018 – TRINET GROUP INC TNET.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 456,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.48 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.93 million, up from 4.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.69. About 417,495 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes

