Discovery (DISCK) Shareholder Chieftain Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $116.03 Million; Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Shareholder Moore Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Position as Share Value Declined

Chieftain Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 99.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chieftain Capital Management Inc sold 4.64M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 18,471 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $470,000, down from 4.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.76. About 2.65M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $135.26. About 363,452 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMA WINS BACKING OF FDA ADVISERS FOR CANNABIS DRUG; 19/04/2018 – Epilepsy Foundation Testifies Before FDA Advisory Committee in Support of Potential First-Ever Cannabidiol Drug to Treat Dravet; 06/04/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Agrima Botanicals; 14/05/2018 – Peak Health Announces Filing of Patent Applications for testing the “Bioactivity” of the Cannabidiol (CBD) molecule and publication of scientific paper documenting results of commercial samples; 17/04/2018 – GW PHARMA’S CANNABIDIOL DRUG GETS FAVORABLE FDA STAFF REVIEW; 06/04/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Agrima Botanicals; 30/04/2018 – Projects will not be focusing on the cannabis plant’s psychoactive compound, known as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC; 19/04/2018 – FDA panel unanimously votes for GW Pharma’s cannabis-derived epilepsy drug; 16/03/2018 – HQGE Unveils Extensive Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Database, Teams with Hemp, Inc. to Produce and Distribute High-Quality Customizable CBD Extractions; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – NDA PDUFA GOAL DATE SCHEDULED FOR JUNE 27, 2018

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $3.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 105,000 shares to 230,000 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 449,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 705,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $-0.81 earnings per share, up 70.65% or $1.95 from last year’s $-2.76 per share. After $-0.78 actual earnings per share reported by GW Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.85% negative EPS growth.

