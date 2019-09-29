Discovery (DISCK) Share Price Declined While Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Lowered Position by $194.86 Million; As Capital One Finl (COF) Share Value Declined, Diversified Investment Strategies Has Upped Position

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 73.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc bought 26,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 61,990 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.63M, up from 35,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $91.34. About 1.36M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Charge-Offs $1.6 Billion; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END VS 3.92 PCT AT FEB END; 26/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +110a, 7Y +150a; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Had Earlier Sold the Mortgages to Intermediary Credit Suisse; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Noninterest Income $1.19 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Credit Card Loans Decreased 6% to $107.6B; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1q Net Interest Margin 6.93%; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April Net Charge-Off Rate 5.04%; 06/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer internships; 24/04/2018 – Capital One: Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 10.5% at March 31

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 96.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 6.96 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 234,997 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.69 million, down from 7.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $24.71. About 2.06 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc, which manages about $103.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 9,125 shares to 20,810 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $15.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth (IWO) by 1,912 shares to 1,949 shares, valued at $391,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Europe Pacific Etf (VEA) by 65,203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN).

