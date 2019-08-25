Discovery (DISCK) Position Maintained by Cqs Cayman Lp; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Declined, Letko Brosseau & Associates Lowered Stake

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 456,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 4.48M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.93 million, up from 4.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $25.33. About 2.30M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 130,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.26 million, down from 2.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88 million shares traded or 18.70% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco (CSCO) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco To Acquire Voicea For Videoconferencing Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, Medtronic, Novo Nordisk, Southern and TransDigm – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Another Dot-Bomb in Cisco Stock? – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Could Easily Take On More Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $10.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 201,635 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $55.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 462,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Ma holds 0.91% or 1.30M shares in its portfolio. Page Arthur B holds 8,910 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Lc reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Meridian Invest Counsel has 0.8% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 25,324 shares. First Republic Invest Management Incorporated invested in 0.98% or 3.48M shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company holds 0.27% or 151,871 shares in its portfolio. Liberty Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.48% or 17,729 shares. Franklin Resource reported 17.56M shares. Eqis Capital accumulated 48,795 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Jcic Asset Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 709 shares. Moreover, First National Tru has 0.97% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 179,336 shares. Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd Com accumulated 607,479 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc holds 11,798 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bokf Na holds 705,221 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of October 18th Options Trading For Discovery (DISCK) – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Discovery Becomes Oversold (DISCK) – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Discovery Earnings Rise as Pay-TV Subscriber Losses Stabilize – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 6, 2019 : BDX, DUK, ZTS, AGN, FIS, EMR, REGN, TDG, PPL, EXPD, AES, DISCK – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Discovery Stock Gained 13% in April – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (Prn) by 2.90 million shares to 14.70M shares, valued at $15.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (Prn) by 9.15M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.90M shares, and cut its stake in Altice Usa Inc.