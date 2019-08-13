Discovery (DISCK) Position Has Raised by Cqs Cayman Lp; As Vornado Rlty Tst (VNO) Market Value Declined, Holder Marshall Wace Llp Raised Its Stake

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 456,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 4.48 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.93 million, up from 4.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.09. About 1.26M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tst (VNO) by 859.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 11,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 13,095 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $883,000, up from 1,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tst for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $61.16. About 1.66 million shares traded or 68.43% up from the average. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Rev $536.4M; 07/05/2018 – ThreeSixty Group Completes Acquisition of Vornado, Advised by Sawaya Partners; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vornado Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNO); 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q AFFO/SHR 91C, EST. 52C; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushners; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO’S PLANS FOR 666 FIFTH AVE. IN CHAIRMAN’S ANNUAL LETTER; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees 1Q Charges of 39c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q FFO 54c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO’S ROTH: RETAIL PROPERTY SALES MARKET IS OFF

