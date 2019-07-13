Discovery (DISCK) Position Has Raised by Amp Capital Investors Ltd; As Tech Data (TECD) Share Value Declined, Aqr Capital Management Has Boosted Holding

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 43.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 610,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.02 million shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205.13M, up from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $100.04. About 267,173 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 22.41% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 22/03/2018 – Tech Data: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys New 4.5% Position in Tech Data; 07/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as Americas Distributor of the Year by Riverbed Technology; 14/05/2018 – Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA 4Q ADJ EPS $3.50, EST. $3.47; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q EPS 37c-EPS 67c; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 20/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 80.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 76,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 171,202 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 95,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $29.8. About 1.89M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.87% the S&P500.

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Discovery Signs Tiger Woods for Its Upcoming “Netflix of Golf” – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Discovery: Self-Described Free Cash Flow Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Discovery Boosts Profitability in the First Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “S&P 500 Movers: DISCA, AMD – Nasdaq” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Discovery Communications Starts Reaping Benefits From Its Larger Scale – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 23,981 shares to 433,563 shares, valued at $38.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 21,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,540 shares, and cut its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TECD shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,107 were accumulated by Sei. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 5,551 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 13,350 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comerica Financial Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 24,839 shares. Moreover, Leavell Invest Mngmt Inc has 0.04% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, a Florida-based fund reported 13,400 shares. Blackrock reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Kennedy Mgmt owns 27,301 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Ameriprise Fincl Inc accumulated 217,396 shares or 0.01% of the stock. American Century Inc owns 355,282 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company holds 0.05% or 15,157 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 309,806 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell & Assoc Ltd holds 0.09% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) or 840 shares. Us National Bank De reported 341 shares or 0% of all its holdings.