Discovery (DISCK) Market Value Declined While Stevens Capital Management LP Upped Position by $393,600; Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holder Woodmont Investment Counsel Increased Its Holding by $4.95 Million

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 7611.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 190,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 192,796 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $25.46. About 1.24M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 72.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 15,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 37,343 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $949,000, up from 21,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.7. About 644,275 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (NYSE:SAIC) by 12,874 shares to 14,510 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 70,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,810 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. Stockfish Devin W bought $119,640 worth of stock or 5,195 shares.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr (Put) by 44,854 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $237,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 35,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,329 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

