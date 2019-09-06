Discovery (DISCK) Holder Yakira Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding as Valuation Declined; West Oak Capital Holds Stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF)

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 144,153 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 176,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.77. About 3.24M shares traded or 11.94% up from the average. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 2,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 16,905 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 13,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.65B market cap company. The stock increased 4.33% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $88.19. About 2.62 million shares traded or 43.18% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q Net $61.9M; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOARD HAS APPROVED $250M BUYBACK THROUGH ASR DEAL; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany holiday quarter results beat estimates; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ON A CONSTANT-EXCHANGE-RATE BASIS, QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET SALES ROSE 6% AND COMPARABLE STORE SALES WERE 1% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q EPS 50C; 25/05/2018 – Sierra Leone president to push review of mining law, contracts; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Sales Blow Away Estimates as Customers Come Back; 15/05/2018 – ASAP Ferg is the first male rapper to act as a spokesman for Tiffany & Co; 03/04/2018 – Movies: `Night School’ Trailer: Kevin Hart Teams Up With Tiffany Haddish; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany’s same-store sales beat estimates

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Luxury retailers gain on Hong Kong relief – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Why The Set Up Ahead Of Retail’s Q2 Earnings Season Is ‘Poor’ – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tiffany Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Tiffany Sparkles, but Brown-Forman Looks Hungover – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $349.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 372,972 shares to 752,572 shares, valued at $55.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aberdeen Emrg Mrkts Eqt Inm (CH) by 169,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 281,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Arris International Plc.

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – DISCK – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Top Entertainment Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Discovery Stock Gained 13% in April – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 Insanely Cheap Media Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Discovery, Inc. (DISCK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.