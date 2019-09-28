Discovery (DISCK) Holder Yakira Capital Management Raised Holding; Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Increased Its Position in Anthem (ANTM) by $316,686

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 105.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 151,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 295,852 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.42M, up from 144,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $24.71. About 2.06 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 1,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 165,092 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.59 million, up from 163,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $237.69. About 1.10M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $510.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (Call) (NYSE:RHT) by 82,100 shares to 15,400 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 43,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,900 shares, and cut its stake in Fs Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW).

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 60,428 shares to 166,639 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,762 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.