Discovery (DISCK) Holder Yakira Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Sprouts Fmrs Mkt I (SFM) Stock Declined While Davidson Investment Advisors Lifted by $3.73 Million Its Position

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt I (SFM) by 27.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 177,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 829,030 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.86 million, up from 651,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.95. About 1.10M shares traded. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 20.18% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Hasd Seen 2018 Sales Growth 11.5% to 12.5%; 27/03/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, AMENDS & EXPANDS CREDIT LINE; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS 1Q EPS 50C; 27/03/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT INCREASED COMPANY’S TOTAL COMMITMENTS TO $700 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Backs 2018 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.28; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sprouts Farmers Markets Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFM); 09/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 08/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Presenting at Conference May 17; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 144,153 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 176,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.03. About 2.14 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $349.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tribune Media Co by 44,744 shares to 151,911 shares, valued at $7.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hometown Bankshares Corp (HMTA) by 33,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $954.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,842 shares to 185,246 shares, valued at $35.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 15,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,551 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).