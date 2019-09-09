Discovery (DISCK) Holder Westchester Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.87 Million; As Honeywell International Ord (HON) Share Price Rose, Holder Cincinnati Financial Has Lowered Position

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10M, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 3.33 million shares traded or 37.45% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc. (DISCK) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc analyzed 74,988 shares as the company's stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 150,121 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, down from 225,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $14.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.67. About 2.93M shares traded or 0.35% up from the average. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by various financial news sources.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of America De reported 21.77 million shares. King Wealth owns 0.16% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,228 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,914 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 90,632 shares. Geode Capital Ltd accumulated 9.21M shares. Heritage Wealth has 0% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Prudential Public Ltd Com invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Northeast Fin Consultants Incorporated invested in 17,061 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Llc accumulated 1.65M shares. Mycio Wealth Partners stated it has 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Guinness Asset reported 50 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel reported 2.16% stake. Sun Life holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 8,896 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Llc reported 584,575 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc reported 5,259 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.40B for 21.29 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.