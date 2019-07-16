Discovery (DISCK) Holder Rnc Capital Management Boosted Holding by $378,500 as Market Valuation Declined; As Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Valuation Declined, White Pine Investment Co Lifted by $1.30 Million Its Holding

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 18.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 15,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 98,162 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 83,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.81. About 1.36 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $52.26. About 2.85M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 20/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Response To Emergency Airworthiness Directive; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST PLANE IN TUESDAY’S PHILADELPHIA EMERGENCY LANDING TOUCHED DOWN AT 190 MILES PER HOUR, HIGHER SPEED THAN TYPICAL -NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD; 20/04/2018 – European Air Safety Regulator Issues Directive for Enhanced Engine Checks After Southwest Accident; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST LUV.N FLIGHT DIVERTED TO PHILADELPHIA AFTER CREW REPORTS DAMAGE TO ENGINE, FUSELAGE, WINDOW -FAA; 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (ASMS) INCREASED 1.0 PERCENT TO 11.1 BLN IN FEBRUARY 2018, COMPARED WITH FEBRUARY 2017 ASMS OF 11.0 BLN; 17/04/2018 – WJZ | CBS Baltimore: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing at Philadelphia airport; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST: AIRCRAFT TAKEN OUT OF SERVICE FOR MAINTENANCE REVIEW; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO SAYS IN 2017, STARTED A PROGRAM TO INSPECT ALL FAN BLADES ON ALL -700/-800 AIRCRAFT IN CO’S FLEET; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: NO EMERGENCY DECLARED ON DIVERTED FLIGHT; 17/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Head on shot from #Skyfox over #Southwest plane- showing the damage to the engin

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $199.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

