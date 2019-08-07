Discovery (DISCK) Holder Chieftain Capital Management Has Decreased Holding; Woodstock Has Decreased Intl Business Machines (IBM) Holding by $365,190 as Stock Rose

Chieftain Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 99.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chieftain Capital Management Inc sold 4.64 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 18,471 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $470,000, down from 4.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $27.28. About 2.02M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp analyzed 2,590 shares as the company's stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 7,752 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 10,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $124.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $140.73. About 4.72 million shares traded or 30.29% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 10.11 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Inv Management Ltd stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Greylin Inv Mangement Incorporated holds 176,932 shares or 5.61% of its portfolio. The New York-based Hilton Capital Lc has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Scotia Capital Inc invested 0.14% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Company invested in 1.67% or 66,999 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co reported 10,782 shares. Marietta Inv Prns reported 5,686 shares stake. Gardner Russo And Gardner Lc has invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cambridge Advsrs holds 0.29% or 6,090 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 9,561 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Adell Harriman And Carpenter reported 1,469 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 22,567 are held by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt. 2,004 are owned by Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 75,747 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Fiera Cap accumulated 5,964 shares.

