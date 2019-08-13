Discovery (DISCK) Holder Cambridge Financial Group Has Lifted Position; Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Has Cut Its Kellogg Co (K) Position as Share Value Declined

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 64.53M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70B, down from 65.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $62.91. About 335,274 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 07/03/2018 – Kellogg’s Snack-Bar Startup Sees Peanut Butter as Growth; 25/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. SNACKS REPORTED NET SALES $762 MLN VS $795 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-BASED KELLOGG COMPANY SAYS ENDING VENEZUELA OPERATIONS DUE TO ECONOMIC CRISIS; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Kellogg $1b WNG WNG 3Y +85a, WNG 10Y +150-155; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg To Raise Quarterly Dividend By 3.7%, Next Quarter — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Responsibility Report; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY CURRENCY-NEUTRAL ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.19

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 26.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 46,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 220,385 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 billion, up from 173,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $27.89. About 365,906 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal by 6,770 shares to 68,467 shares, valued at $7.11 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Incorporated Wisconson (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,339 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

